WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Monday in Lewis County.
The county, along with Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, also reported a combined 450 new virus cases since Friday.
The death in Lewis County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 45. The county reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 6,457. There are 10 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of four from Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 262 new cases, for a total of 25,744. Twenty-seven people are in the hospital, two fewer than Friday. There have been 167 deaths attributed to the virus.
Jefferson County reported 145 cases, bringing its total to 23,720. There are 34 people hospitalized, down three from Friday. The county has experienced 154 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.