WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Monday in St. Lawrence County.
The tri-county area also reported a combined 516 new cases of the virus since Friday.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 166. The county also reported 371 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 24,764. There are 34 people in the hospital due to the virus, three more than Friday.
Jefferson County reported 84 new cases, for a total of 22,971. Hospitalizations increased by seven since Friday, for a total of 35 patients. There have been 152 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported 61 cases, bringing its total to 6,287. Five people are hospitalized, two more than Friday. The county has experienced 44 deaths attributed to the virus.
