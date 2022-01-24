WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Monday in St. Lawrence County.
The county, along with Jefferson and Lewis counties, also reported a combined 1,002 new virus cases over the weekend.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic to 165. The county also reported 455 new cases, bringing its total to 23,478. There are 27 people due to the virus, the same number as Friday.
Jefferson County reported 476 cases, for a total of 22,032. Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, an increase of 12 from Friday. There have been 151 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported 71 cases, bringing its total to 6,026. Five people are in the hospital, one fewer than Friday. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
