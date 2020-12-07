OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly walked by protestors outside City Hall on Monday night, only to take a virtual verbal lashing by more than a dozen call-in commentators later in the evening. A City Councilor even left the meeting early.
Mr. Skelly cut off several people during Monday’s City Council meeting when he deemed their comments to be too personal, including one of the protest organizers, Cynthia M. Layng, who called in twice, but was not allowed to speak.
The group rallied in protest of the city’s handling of workplace violence complaints and the number of complaints filed in the last year, which has reached 13.
There were four public hearing scheduled for the evening, all having to do with aspects of the proposed 2021 budget.
Several people called in more than once, including former City Councilor David G. Price, who has been a consistent participator in the virtual meetings.
In addition to cutting people off for getting too personal, Mr. Skelly accused people of grandstanding, including Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, who said Mr. Skelly’s treatment of the public was a slap in the face to the men who died at Pearl Harbor who were noted with a moment of silence at the start of the meeting.
Councilor Michael B. Powers, who along with Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe, was attending virtually, left the meeting early after clashing with Mr. Skelly.
“I’m disgusted in the manner our SO called Mayor ... treats the citizens of Ogdenburg, by cutting them off and not answering pertinent fiduciary concerns or questions during a public hearing!” Mr. Powers wrote in an email after bailing out of the meeting. “The continual moving of money — Violating open meetings law, promoting a governing body by fiat and shutting the public down at every turn. Yet, he can go on facebook and criticize anyone he wants.”
Mr. Skelly on Sunday made a series of Facebook posts he described as “giving Ogdensburg citizens factual information about our city ...”
The posts outlined the work schedules of city firefighters suggesting they work fewer shifts than most city employees, get to sleep on the job and have a generous time-off policy.
“Ogdensburg cannot afford to maintain the OFD in the manner in which they believe the are entitled any longer. Not only do they work significantly less calendar days than our other city employees, they continue to believe that they should be allowed to dictate how many personnel staff the fire department,” Mr. Skelly wrote in one post.
Ms. Layng attempted to address Mr. Skelly’s Facebook posts when she called in.
“I am really horrified by the recent activity with him on Facebook. It appears that Mike does not possess the ability to feel any shame or remorse for his actions. If I even had a shred of respect for him, I would actually be embarrassed for him,” Ms. Layng said.
At that point, Mr. Skelly had Ms. Layng’s call disconnected, then instructed the City Clerk not to take anymore calls from Ms. Layng.
Council voted to approve a resolution calling for a special meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m., where adopting the preliminary 2021 budget is on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.