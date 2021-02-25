LAWRENCE — An early morning pedestrian hit-and-run in the northeastern part of St. Lawrence County has left one woman hospitalized and one person in police custody.
The incident was reported at about 6 a.m. Thursday on Peru Street between Route 11 and Route 11B in the town of Lawrence, state police confirmed.
The pedestrian woman was taken roughly 20 miles to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, then flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Her condition is unclear at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.