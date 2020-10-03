PITCAIRN — One person is dead and another hospitalized following an early morning accident Saturday on Highway 3 in the town of Pitcairn.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said the vehicle with four occupants was westbound at about 12:27 a.m. when the operator lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the operator and a rear-seat passenger. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital. No information was available on the other passengers.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family members, and the investigation is continuing.
Deputies were assisted by state police, Harrisville Fire and Rescue, Star Lake Fire and Rescue, Gouverneur Rescue, Fine Fire and Natural Bridge Rescue.
