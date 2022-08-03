POTSDAM — One person was injured Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer, briefly closing a portion of Route 11B.
Potsdam Fire Department officials said firefighters and the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. to the vicinity of 443 Route 11B. A landline report of the collision said someone was trapped inside the pickup truck and needed to be extricated.
Firefighters found the Chevrolet truck with extreme front-end damage and the operator still inside. The engine was thrown from the engine compartment and was lying in the field next to the highway. Farther down the road was a Wight & Patterson tractor-trailer on the side of the road that was jackknifed with heavy front-end damage. That driver was not injured, fire officials said.
Firefighters forced open the door of the pickup truck with a forcible entry tool.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. They say the driver of the pickup truck veered into the oncoming lane and struck the tractor-trailer head-on. Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said the investigating deputy may issue traffic tickets, but no charges had been filed as of late Tuesday afternoon.
The pickup truck driver was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. The West Stockholm Fire Department was called in to shut down Route 11B between Heath and Hatch roads. The state Department of Environmental Conservation responded for diesel fuel leaking from the tractor-trailer.
Johnson’s Towing removed the pickup truck and the engine from the scene. Route 11 Truck & Equipment responded and removed the tractor and the trailer.
Once both vehicles were removed from the scene, responders used an oil absorbent to absorb fluids, and they swept debris off the roadway. The Potsdam Department of Public Works responded with a loader-mounted broom to assist the state Department of Transportation with highway cleanup.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.