OGDENSBURG — City police, on March 23, arrested three people on firearms charges as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and possession of stolen firearms in the city.
A .357 Smith and Wesson revolver and a .22 Beretta semi-automatic pistol were recovered. Both guns were previously reported as stolen.
Lloyd V. Lennox, 33, was arrested off Morley Park Drive and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, petit larceny, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.
Mr. Lennox was also charged with second-degree burglary in connection to an unrelated December incident in Ogdensburg.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
Joseph O. Montoya, 31, and Joan E. Hall, 28, both of 614 Ford St., Ogdensburg, were each charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Mr. Montoya was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and Ms. Hall was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
Mr. Montoya was remanded to county jail and held on a New York State Parole hold.
Ms. Hall was released on an appearance ticket.
