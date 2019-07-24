OGDENSBURG — An online petition asking the city of Ogdensburg and the Ogdensburg City School District to drastically cut taxes was initiated by a former city official and a current employee of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
John A. Rishe, the director of commercial and industrial development for OBPA and a former planning and development official with the city, said he was acting as a private citizen when he posted the petition on iPetitions.com Sunday afternoon.
“I just have a general concern about the future of Ogdensburg and I think about it a lot,” Mr. Rishe said. “I am really concerned at the high level of taxation and I wanted to bring some attention to it and talk about it a little bit and have a public conversation about it.”
The petition had accumulated 130 signatures as of the morning of July 24 with 34 accompanying comments.
The petition reads: We believe that Ogdensburg’s city and school taxes are ruining our City. We hereby pledge to not vote for a member of council that does not pledge to lower our City tax rate from the present $20 per thousand down to $15 per thousand. We further will not vote for a school board member that does not pledge to lower our tax rate from the present $26 per thousand down to $19 per thousand.
“The taxes are crippling,” Mr. Rishe said. “I see so many people moving out to the surrounding townships and the city continues to decline.”
The response to the petition has been overwhelmingly positive, Mr. Rishe said.
“Hopefully it’s providing an outlet for people to be heard,” he said. “If you read the comments on the online petition, I think that people feel the same way that I do and I am encouraged by that.”
Mr. Rishe said that all he has done to promote the petition was to post it on Facebook and ask people to share it.
The petition has been shared more than 20 times from Mr. Rishe’s Facebook page.
“Our community leaders on the school board and the city council should start advocating for tax cuts,” Mr. Rishe said. “Their present policies are just encouraging people to leave the city and things are just getting worse and worse.”
Mayor Wayne L. Ashley said the petition’s request to cut taxes by $5 per thousand was unreasonable.
“If you did that, you would probably have to shut down the city,” Mr. Ashley said. “That would be 25 percent of our taxes.”
The City Council has been trying keep taxes down, Mr. Ashely said
“But, everyday expenses just keep going up – retirement and health and all that,” he said.
There are a lot of factors over which the city council has no control Mr. Ashley said.
“We’re not squandering money,” he said.
Mr. Ashley said the current council was working hard to keep taxes at a minimum.
“In the last three years we’ve kept property taxes down to less than 2 percent,” Mr. Ashley said. “And last year the average homeowner, with a house assessed at $100,000, with the tax increase and a slight increase in water and sewer, it amounted to about $23.”
The petition can be found at ipetitions.com/petition/cut-ogdensburg-taxes.
