Lewis County holds year’s first online surplus auction

Lewis county is auctioning a piece of surplus equipment - this 2007 John Deere tractor - through the locally-owned online auction house, Adirondack Asset Auctions. Image provided

LOWVILLE — Lewis County is holding its first surplus equipment auction of the year, starting with a 2007 John Deere Crawler Dozer.

Bids are being accepted through 8 p.m. Jan. 25 on the Adirondack Asset Auctions website, aarauctions.com.

