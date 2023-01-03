LOWVILLE — Lewis County is holding its first surplus equipment auction of the year, starting with a 2007 John Deere Crawler Dozer.
LOWVILLE — Lewis County is holding its first surplus equipment auction of the year, starting with a 2007 John Deere Crawler Dozer.
Bids are being accepted through 8 p.m. Jan. 25 on the Adirondack Asset Auctions website, aarauctions.com.
Bidding started Monday with a $1 bid, but by Tuesday evening the high bid was $2,300, with at least a $100 increment required for the next bid.
The county committed $1 million for the purchase of new equipment for the Highway Department in their final meeting of last year, including a $250,000 John Deere dozer that is replacing the one being auctioned.
Two Western Star snowplows and a Freightliner haul truck for about $620,000 and 194,000, respectively will also be purchased, with the units currently in use to be auctioned later this year.
Proceeds from the auctions will go toward payments for the new equipment.
The winning bidder is required to make the full payment for the machine by Jan. 30.
