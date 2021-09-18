OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg is providing an online survey to allow the public to give their opinions on where a future skate park should be located.
In mid-July, the skate park was moved from the Greenbelt next to the tennis courts to a rarely used parking lot behind the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center at 141 W. River St. The former location was resealed and four pickleball courts were installed.
The move, which has drawn sharp criticism from the public and those who use the skate park, has been discussed at several City Council meetings. Councilors and city officials have been looking for a new, permanent location for the skate park.
City officials, including Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith and Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole, have been working on possible sites for the construction of the new skate park. To get a vision of what the public would like to see, councilors asked city staff to develop an online survey to gain insight from the public.
“If they would like to have their voices heard, they can take the survey, that’s what council agreed upon at the meeting,” Ms. Cole said. “This is their chance to finally speak about it.”
The four-question survey is accessible at wdt.me/skatesurvey.
“If anyone wanted a different spot within these three locations, they are welcome to send us their thoughts,” Ms. Cole said.
The possible locations have been broken down into three areas — downtown, Greenbelt and marina — covering seven possible sites.
In the downtown area, the first proposed site is greenspace in between the Twin Bridges; the second is at the current horseshoe pits, which would be moved; and the last is the soon-to-be-vacant lot at 212 Ford St. and a neighboring empty lot.
In the Greenbelt area, the lone site is the former volleyball courts east of Caroline Street, across from Kids Kingdom.
The Marina district has three possible sites: the former cheese plant on Main Street, if the building were to be demolished; at the skate park’s current location outside the civic center; or at Trafalgar Park on East River Street.
The online survey will be open until 4 p.m. Oct. 4.
