MASSENA — State police on Oct. 25 charged Robert T. White, 62, of Akwesasne, Ontario, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Troopers said at 10:30 a.m., at the Port of Entry/Seaway International Bridge in the town, Mr. White was found in possession of THC oil, which was found by Customs and Border Protection agents in a secondary inspection.
Mr. White was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.