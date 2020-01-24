MASSENA — Anyone who wants to learn about the sport of broomball can take advantage of an open broomball session scheduled for 5:45 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Massena Arena.
The cost is $5 per person, and all skill levels — including those who want to learn how to play — are encouraged to take advantage of the ice time.
“It’s a good opportunity to get some practice or try it out and see how the game is played,” Recreation Director Michael McCabe said.
A regular Sunday night Massena Broomball League game will take to the ice following the open broomball session.
Broomball games consist of two teams with six players each — a goaltender and five others. The object, like hockey, is to score more goals than the opponent.
“It’s very, very similar to hockey. There’s a lot of lacrosse components and basketball components as far as defense and things like that,” league President Curt Wood said.
He said the number of teams has dwindled over the past few years and Sunday’s session is an opportunity to get people interested in playing.
The sport uses basic hockey equipment such as gloves, shin guards and helmets. Mr. McCabe said some equipment is available if interested players call ahead, 315-769-3161. But, Mr. Wood said, anyone who shows up won’t need to be fully equipped.
“It’s just an introduction,” he said. “On Sunday, we’ll gauge how many people show up and we’ll teach how to pass, shoot and get around on the ice.”
The league’s regular season runs from October to the end of February, and there’s still time to join.
“There is one team that’s shy of some players. There are five games left in the season for that team. They can get on that team and play,” Mr. Wood said.
There’s also a women’s league in Norfolk.
The Massena teams have held their own against other teams, and they’ve included some newcomers to the sport.
“A team from our league, from Massena, went down to the Can Am tournament in Syracuse. There were a bunch of guys from different teams. Four guys that just started in October were on that team. We only lost 4-0 to the number two team in the country,” he said.
Massena will be hosting a tournament from March 6 to 8 at the Massena Arena. Last year’s 2019 Northeast Shootout Broomball Tournament was deemed a success, with teams coming from Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey, Akwesasne, Syracuse and Clarkson University.
The defending World Champion Ottawa Nationals defeated the New Jersey Saints in the A Division Championship 2-1, in the three-day event. In the B final, the Ontario Wolfpack from the Toronto area featuring Zach Kuhn and Mike Kuhn from Massena took home the title in beating the Syracuse United 2-0.
More information about the Massena Broomball League can be found at leaguelineup.com/mssbroomball.
