HAMMOND — The town will officially open its newly constructed town offices and library, 21 S. Main St., at a May 14 open house event.
Hammond Town Supervisor Ron W. Bertram said the two-year construction process ended in a combination library/town government offices that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We were located in an old building previously that was actually like a performing arts, opera house-type building in Hammond” that had been converted to office space, Mr. Bertram said.
The offices were on different floors and there was no wheelchair access.
“It was not conducive to doing business,” the town supervisor said.
The Ceresoli family had offered to donate to the town a building that used to be a restaurant. They wanted to see the former town offices reverted back to a historical opera house-type space.
“They’re very good about providing for the community and the surrounding community,” Mr. Bertram said.
Unfortunately, the former restaurant wasn’t what town officials were looking for.
“We spent about a year looking at plans to convert the building into usable office space. It just didn’t fit the layout. Then we found out it had asbestos in various parts of it. It also had a flat roof, which you don’t want for north country winters,” he said.
So, the town ended up getting $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.
“It ended up we had a new building designed … and away we went,” Mr. Bertram said. “(Congresswoman) Elise Stefanik played a good role in helping us secure that.”
The library also came up with $20,000 in grant funding.
The new building houses the town offices and library all on the same floor.
“It’s set up very nicely. The library is on one end. We have a common room in the center, that serves as our courtroom and our board room,” he said, adding that library activities also take place in the common area. “The other end is the town offices.”
The town supervisor, clerk and bookkeeper are on one side of the building
“I used to have to go two flights of stairs” to get to the clerk’s office,” Mr. Bertram said.
The assessor, code enforcement and planning office are on the back side, since they frequently work together.
The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 14. The ceremonial opening will take place at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.