Operation Green Light honors vets

The tower of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse is illuminated with green light as a sign of support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. The county is backing Operation Green Light, a statewide initiative to raise awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — If you drive past the St. Lawrence County Courthouse this week, you’ll notice it’s illuminated green.

That’s because of Operation Green Light, an initiative running from Nov. 7 to 13 between the county, the National Association of Counties, the state Association of Counties, and New York’s County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, which seeks to show support for veterans.

Operation Green Light honors vets

The tower of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse is illuminated with green light as a sign of support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. The county is backing Operation Green Light, a statewide initiative to raise awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.