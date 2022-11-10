The tower of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse is illuminated with green light as a sign of support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. The county is backing Operation Green Light, a statewide initiative to raise awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
CANTON — If you drive past the St. Lawrence County Courthouse this week, you’ll notice it’s illuminated green.
That’s because of Operation Green Light, an initiative running from Nov. 7 to 13 between the county, the National Association of Counties, the state Association of Counties, and New York’s County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, which seeks to show support for veterans.
“The mission of Operation Green Light is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan,” a news release from the county administrator’s office states.
The operation also hopes to shine light on the challenges faced by veterans, as well as the assistance available to them through county, state and federal programs.
“By shining a green light from the tower of the courthouse, we are expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, from home,” said county legislative chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond.
Local residents are encouraged to show their support by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb.
“This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends,” the release says.
“By shining a green light, we remind veterans that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” county administrator Ruth A. Doyle said.
County legislators unanimously passed a resolution in support of the operation during Monday’s full board meeting.
