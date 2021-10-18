CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Legislature’s Operations Committee tabled a resolution Monday night to establish a policy preventing foster children from being placed with Department of Social Services employees.
The resolution was tabled until the Nov. 1 full board meeting in order to obtain more information from the Bonadio Group, an independent firm likely to investigate allegations against the county DSS and Child Protective Services.
“I think we need more information,” said Rita Curran, R-Massena, who sponsored the resolution.
“We’re going to be contracting with the Bonadio Group, and they’re going to be looking into the allegations,” said William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond. He said this group will undertake an investigation, after which it will be clearer what legislative actions, if any, should be taken to correct the alleged abuses.
“The resolution is premature,” said Larry D. Denesha, R-Dekalb.
The resolution comes in response to public scrutiny surrounding the practice of DSS employees fostering children, and setting their own rate of recompense for doing so, which has been described as corrupt by citizens at past board meetings.
“As has been the case with many counties, due to a scarcity of foster care resources, the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services has permitted employees to act as foster care resources,” the resolution states.
“While not prohibited by law, questions have arisen from the public regarding the continued practice of permitting employees of the Department of Social Services from acting as foster care placement options,” the resolution states.
As of now, according to the resolution, there are approximately 10 children in the care of the DSS commissioner who are placed in foster care with an employee of DSS.
“The board wishes to adopt a policy that recognizes the concerns of the general public while simultaneously recognizing that many of these children have become comfortable and are well cared for in their current settings,” the resolution reads.
The resolution therefore acknowledges that a policy which allows children currently placed with a DSS employee, while ceasing future placements of children with said employees, may be in the best interests of both the children and the county.
The resolution states that the policy would be established no later than Dec. 31.
