Oppenlander promoted to associate professor at Clarkson University

POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Jane Oppenlander has been promoted from assistant professor to associate professor on the Teaching Track in the Earl R. and Barbara D. Lewis School of Health Sciences.
Oppenlander is also the chair of the Bioethics Program where she teaches statistics, epidemiology and research methods. She joined Clarkson’s Reh School of Business full-time in 2017 following a 35-year career as an applied statistician working in the energy industry while simultaneously serving as an adjunct with Union Graduate College’s business school and bioethics program.
Dr. Oppenlander is a certified six sigma master black belt and has consulted and published in the fields of transportation engineering, direct energy conversion, healthcare, educational assessment, and bioethics. Oppenlander holds several patents in signal processing and is the author or co-author of multiple publications and three books.
Her current research interests include statistics education, adult learning theory, and applications of statistics and operations research methods in healthcare. Jane received her Ph.D. in Administrative and Engineering Systems from Union College and an M.S. in statistics, a B.A. in mathematics, and a B.S. in education, all from the University of Vermont.
She has received several awards, including the Best Paper Award, Statistical Education Section, Joint Statistical Meetings, Vancouver, August 2010. Hahn, G.J., N. Doganaksoy, R. Lewis, J.E. Oppenlander, and J. Schmee, “Numbers in Everyday Life: A Short Course for Adults,” Joint Statistical Meetings, Vancouver, August 2010.
Outside of professional interests, she conducts the Colonie Town Band and plays the clarinet in the Guilderland Town Band.
