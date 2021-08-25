MASSENA — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, along with representatives from the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Department of Environmental Conservation and St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division took part in an exercise on Wednesday that they hope they don’t have to repeat.
They were taking part in an annual oil boom deployment exercise at the Massena Intake, to refresh themselves on the procedures they would follow in the event of an oil spill.
“We do this every year, the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, the St. Regis Mohawk at Akwesasne, the Coast Guard and the state of New York. This is an annual thing for a number of years,” U.S. Coast Guard Emergency Manager Dave Mergenthaler said.
He said they practice similar exercises somewhere in the St. Lawrence corridor.
“We go from Clayton all the way up through Massena,” he said. “The whole idea is we’ve been getting grounded ships here every year since I’ve been here. I’ve been here since 2001. So I could have almost one every single year. Sometimes we have multiples. Last year we had three right here in St. Lawrence. But the thing we don’t want to happen is one of those groundings turning bad. We go ahead and we have an oil spill, and we have an environmental problem on our hands. And that’s what we don’t want.”
Mr. Mergenthaler said ships traveling up and down the St. Lawrence River must have a response plan, according to the law, and must have contractors at the site of the spill within a certain amount of time.
“They have to deploy a boom and stuff like that. That can be 12 hours. That could be 12 to 18 hours for them to even show up. By then, if we do have a breach, we’ve already got oil moving down the river. That’s what we don’t want. So we have a staged boom here in this area. We have it in Clayton, we have it at the (St. Regis Mohawk) Tribe and in Massena at the SLDC building,” he said.
He said the equipment that’s in place is there purposely for use by the first responders, “the people that will be there way before 12 hours, to be able to try to do something about it while we wait for the contractors to show up. That’s the whole idea.”
That’s why training is important, Mr. Mergenthaler said.
“We train so that when we have an incident happen, our people are going to show up, grab this equipment regardless if it’s the Seaway’s or the Coast Guard’s or the Tribe’s. We’re going to grab it and put it in the water because that’s the best we got. We have a geographic response strategy that shows the strategies that we’re going to use to deploy the boom,” he said.
He said nearly every strategy is to deflect oil.
“We really don’t have anything that wants to collect oil. That will have to be decided by the brain trust when we all get together and we hope we already have equipment in the water. A day goes by and we all get together and figure out how we’re going to collect this stuff. That’s what’s really going to happen,” he said.
For Wednesday’s exercise, three sections of a boom, 100 feet each, were deployed going out to the river as ships, pleasure craft and anglers in town to participate in the 2021 Toyota Series–Northern Division were maneuvering in the water around the intake. The Toyota Series runs from Thursday to Saturday.
“Tomorrow there’s a bass tournament up here kicking off and it’s going to be crazy here. I think people are already practicing. That’s why you’re seeing this traffic. They do have availability to get to the river though. We’re not stopping that any way. The number one thing we cannot do today is we cannot get into traffic. We cannot get into the channel. Remember that we can’t interfere with traffic at all. So, when we’re putting this boom out there, we’re not going into the channel,” Mr. Mergenthaler said.
He said the exercise would give participants an opportunity to work with individuals they had never worked with before.
“We’re taking a bunch of people that haven’t met each other before, but we’re going to coordinate this and put the equipment in the river,” he said.
