Organizers hope to renovate field, lure Empire League team to Malone

MALONE — A funding campaign to upgrade the baseball field by Malone-Dufort Airport and bring a professional baseball team to town is underway and organizers are looking for support.
According to American Legion Post 219 Baseball Chair Gregory Paye, the committee organized to upgrade Veteran’s Field off Route 11 has been hard at work, raising funds and working with suppliers in an effort to upgrade the field and attract a team from the Empire Professional Baseball League to Malone.
The renovation of the facility by the town’s airport is set to begin in the spring, Paye said.
“We are going to start this coming spring and in June we should be breaking ground,” Paye said. “The plan is to get the field built or rebuilt with a new backstop, 40 feet of netting from dugout to dugout, and sideline fencing. With high school kids and Legion kids it doesn’t matter if the ball goes out of play, but with these guys we got to keep the ball in play, we have to protect the spectators.”
The first phase of the project will also include seating, he said.
“Eventually, we hope to have bathrooms and things like that, all the amenities of a ballfield,” Paye said. “We are going to get the field ready this year.”
Paye said the goal is to have a team from the independent league playing in Malone in 2023.
“It’s been going pretty well,” Paye said. “We have gotten a lot of planning done, some designs for buildings and things like that done.”
Paye said the amount of funds raised for the field will determine the extent of upgrades to the facility.
“If the fundraising goes well, we will do as much as we can in the first year,” Paye said. “Hopefully once that team gets playing here in the spring of 2023, the project will continue to grow. I think once the community sees the quality of play from that league we will get a lot of support. The community support so far has been really good.”
In January, SeaComm Federal Credit Union donated the first installment of a $10,000 donation in support of the baseball field project.
Eddie Gonzales, the league’s owner, voiced his support for the ongoing efforts at the Legion’s field.
“There is nothing that the Empire League takes more pride in than positively impacting our youth and being a great influence in the community,” Gonzales said in a press release. “We are thrilled that the town and village of Malone want an organization like the Empire League in the region. We look forward to working alongside the American Legion to improve the facility for the youth programs and also have a place to call home for the Malone baseball team.”
The Empire Professional Baseball League is a developmental independent pro circuit for players ages 21 to 26, according to Gonzales, who in June expressed interest in bringing a team to Malone and met with town and village officials.
The league held its sixth season last summer, and Mr. Gonzales said the Empire league is an opportunity for players out of college looking to ink minor league contracts with major league clubs.
Gonzales said the league was founded to give these players a chance to showcase their abilities.
The league has teams in three north country communities — Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake.
Gonzales said he first reached out to Malone about bringing a team to the community in 2020.
“Bringing affordable fun family entertainment as an added tourist attraction will be exciting and a great economic impact for the community,” he said. “Nothing brings people together like baseball, America’s pastime.”
Paye said a GoFundMe page, “Am Legion Post 219 Baseball Field Fund,” has been started by Matt Boyea, a village trustee.
The page lists the fundraiser’s goal as $150,000.
Planned work for the field includes upgrades to the infield, seating, lighting, sound system and the addition of other features to enhance the baseball experience for the community, according to the online fundraiser.
Paye said direct contributions may be sent to American Legion Post 219 Veteran’s Field Fund, 53 Morton St., Malone, N.Y., 12953.
More information on the project is available from any of the Legion’s baseball committee members, Paye said. The committee is made up of Jason LaFlesh, Dana Langdon, Brian Monette, Village Trustee Matthew Boyea and Town Councilman Jody Johnston,
All donations to the Legion are tax deductible and documentation will be furnished upon request, Paye said.
