POTSDAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Howard Katz, MD, FACS, FAAOS, has joined St. Lawrence Health System’s medical team. His office is located at the St. Lawrence Medical Campus, 6119 US Route 11, Canton.
Dr. Katz is American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons certified, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He earned his medical degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He underwent his General Surgery internship, and Orthopedic residency at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he was also Orthopedic Surgery Chief Resident.
Dr. Katz comes to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with a background as a Chief of Orthopedic Trauma, and extensive joint replacement experience. He is a member of the Orthopedic Trauma Association, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, and the Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Society/Association for the Study and Application of Methods of Illizarov.
His professional society affiliations are a reflection of his extensive experience in post-traumatic infection and deformities, and joint replacements, with state-of-the-art, minimally invasive methods. Dr. Katz also treats fractures, post-fracture complications, and general sports and hand conditions. He is devoted to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles.
For more information on Dr. Howard Katz, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/howard-katz, and for information on Orthopedic services provided through St. Lawrence Health System, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/orthopedics.
