GOUVERNEUR — An Oswegatchie resident was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after being struck by a semi truck on Tuesday.
At about 3:17 p.m., St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur for a report of a semi truck hitting an SUV.
Deputies said the semi, driven by Kira Craw of Mexico, Oswego County, ran into a Ford Explorer driven by Sherry Langevin, Oswegatchie.
Deputies said Langevin was extracted from her vehicle and flown via Lifeflight to SUNY Upstate. According to emergency officials on Tuesday, Langevin was unconscious inside the SUV. She was stable as of Wednesday.
A portion of Route 11 was closed for about three hours as deputies looked into the crash. An investigation, officials said Wednesday night, is still ongoing.
Assisting at the scene were Gouverneur Fire and Rescue, Lifenet, Richville Fire, state troopers and Gouverneur village police.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.