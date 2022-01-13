Oswegatchie home sustains minor damage during Wednesday night fire

MORRISTOWN — A town of Oswegatchie home sustained minor fire and smoke damage following a Wednesday night fire.
The Morristown Volunteer Fire Department reported that crews responded at about 8:40 p.m. to a fire at a residence owned by Harold Swartzentruber on McCormick Road. The home was occupied by Andy Swartzentruber.
The department reported that it arrived on scene at 8:51 p.m. and the two-story residence showed heavy smoke coming from the structure. Morristown’s Engine 34 encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and basement area upon entering the home.
“Engine’s crew quickly knocked the main fire down in the kitchen and advanced their lines into the basement where they encountered heavy heat and smoke at the seat of the fire and extinguished it,” the fire department said in a press release.
Minor fire damage was sustained in the kitchen of the residence as well as in the basement. There was some smoke damage throughout the structure, the fire department said.
“The interior crew did a great job knocking down the main fire within a few minutes of arriving on scene and then began overhauling the fire area to check for fire extension and hot spots,” Fire Chief Jay Moore said.
Morristown responded with two engines, two tankers, two ambulances and 22 of its members. Brier Hill Fire Company, Morristown’s Auxiliary and its junior firefighters assisted on scene. The town of Oswegatchie provided a sander.
The home was not insured, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.