CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 9 charged Jacob R. Brabant,35, of Morley Park Drive, Lot 9, Oswegatchie, with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies.
Deputies said on Aug. 2, while being held in the St. Lawrence County jail, Mr. Brabant contacted a person protected under a no-contact order of protection. He was previously convicted of a family offense this year which led to the aggravated family offense change, deputies said.
He was arraigned in Town Court and was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.