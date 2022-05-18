WATERTOWN — Oswego County realized the largest percent increase in sales tax revenue in the state in April versus the same month a year ago, while Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each saw increases in excess of 25% for the month.
Oswego County’s revenue in April rose by 113.4% over those realized in April 2021, according to data released Wednesday by the state Comptroller’s Office. Revenue went up by $2.7 million in April from April 2021, going from $2.4 million last April to $5.1 million this year.
The city of Oswego did not fare quite as well, but still saw a 9.4% revenue increase, from $1.3 million in April 2021 to $1.5 million this past month, a $200,000 rise.
Lewis County saw its year-over-year revenue increase by 32%, or $300,000, going from $1.1 million in April 2021 to $1.4 million this year. St. Lawrence County’s revenue rose 31.1%, from $5.4 million a year ago April to $7.1 million in April 2022, a $1.7 million increase. Jefferson County experienced a $2 million, or 28.6%, increase, from $6.8 million in April 2021 to $8.8 million this past month.
Year-to-date, Oswego County has also seen experienced the largest percent revenue increase among the four counties. For the months of January through April 2022, the county’s revenue has risen $5 million, or 36%, going from $14 million in April 2021 to $19 million so far this year. The city of Oswego’s revenue has gone up 12.8%, or $600,000, from $5.2 million during the first four months of 2021 to $5.8 million during the same period this year.
Lewis County’s revenue during the months of January through April 2022 has risen 21.1%, or $900,000, from $4.5 million in that period in 2021 to $5.4 million this year. St. Lawrence County realized a $3.2 million, or 15.2%, increase in year-over-year revenue, from $21.3 million last year to $24.5 million this year. Jefferson County experienced a 14.8% increase, rising from $27.1 million in 2021 to $31.1 million this year, a $4 million increase.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli attributed some of the rise in local government sales tax revenue across the state to the impact of inflation, which has raised the costs of many goods.
“While local sales tax collections in April were strong throughout most of the state, the continued rise in the price of goods and services has increased the cost of doing business for many local governments,” Mr. DiNapoli said in a statement. “My office is closely monitoring the impact that inflation is having on New York’s economy.”
Statewide, local government sales tax revenue rose by 15.7% in April 2022 compared to the same month a year ago, with local collections totaling $1.7 billion, an increase of $232 million from April of last year.
