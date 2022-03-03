WADDINGTON — Janet M. Otto-Cassada has announced her intention to run for the St. Lawrence County Legislature representing District 15 on the Democratic and Independent ballot lines.
Ms. Otto-Cassada served as mayor of Waddington for 12 years between 2008 and 2020, overseeing various projects including bringing the Bassmaster Elite tournament to Waddington in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
“I am proud to announce my candidacy for the 15th District,” she said in a press release. “This district has been my home for over 30 years. I raised my family here and want to continue to give back to my community as their voice at the county level.”
District 15 encompasses Waddington, Louisville and parts of the village of Massena.
“Since I was mayor,” Ms. Otto-Cassada said in a phone interview, “I have a pretty good handle on the county, and I believe I can make a real difference there.”
Ms. Otto-Cassada said it’s important to have specific goals, and, if elected, hers include dealing with the county sales tax collection controversy, and reworking certain agreements with the New York Power Authority.
“Sometimes I think people are pulled in too many different directions, and as a result, nothing gets accomplished,” she said.
Ms. Otto-Cassada said her experience as mayor taught her that a crucial skill in any representative role is listening.
“I know how to listen to everybody, and as a legislator you have to listen to everyone — not just in your own area, but in the whole county,” she said. “We’re not just working for one district. We’re working for the county, and I believe that needs to be emphasized.”
She also learned how to effectively communicate and reason with constituents.
“What I learned when I was mayor, and this is important, is that you cannot force things down people’s throats,” she said. “They want input, and if you communicate ideas slowly with logic and understanding, then they’ll accept it, but you have to take your time and be methodic. You need to have all your ducks in a row and have all the facts and figures ready to tackle any situation.”
She said seeking a legislative seat can be seen as a natural progression in her post-mayoral career.
“People ask me why I want to run, especially now that I’m no longer mayor, and I say I just want to help my county that I grew up in,” she said.
Although running as a Democrat and Independent, Ms. Otto-Cassada said she hopes not to be reduced or judged by her ballot lines.
“I don’t want to be just one party, and I don’t want to serve just one party, and I think that’s lost today, unfortunately,” she said. “Often times, you see a person and you see what they’re registered as and you think either the worst or best of them. Well, I see a person and want to get to know them. I wish people would get to know me before they get to judge me.”
As well as party affiliation, Ms. Otto-Cassada hopes to transcend what she described as the reductive lens of gender politics. That is why she doesn’t necessarily see herself as a female role model in local politics.
“I don’t have that kind of ego,” she said. “I just want to see good people get involved, whether it’s women or men, I just want good people to help do something for their county.”
Republican District 15 Legislator Rita E. Curran intends to run for reelection.
