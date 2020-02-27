OGDENSBURG — The number of overdose calls to the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad dropped precipitously in 2019 from 2018, Rescue Squad Chief Ken Gardner said.
“I don’t know that I can give you a reason why,” Mr. Gardner said. “Other than education and I also know that police have been doing a really good job.”
In 2018, the squad responded to 52 overdose calls. In 2019 the number of calls dropped to 34 for a 34 percent decrease.
Narcan, the drug that first responders use to treat overdose victims, is fortunately not the most expensive drug the rescue squad carries, Mr. Gardner said.
“But, it is starting to rise in price because it gets used a lot and pharmaceutical companies are like any other kind of company and if they can make money they will do so,” he said.
While the overdose calls made up just a little more than 1 percent of the squad’s 2,844 calls in 2019, it still means rescue personnel were dealing with an overdose every 10 days.
The number one reason for a squad call in 2019 was breathing problems at 225. Falls came in second at 223. Overdose calls were more than twice the number of calls for cardiac arrest.
Overdose calls can be stressful, Mr. Gardner said.
“There are many different stresses. There are stresses from the nature of the case, there is stress from the family that is around, there are stresses from law enforcement and the fire department trying to get a handle on what is going on. There are many different stresses,” Mr. Gardner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.