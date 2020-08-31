POTSDAM — A federal court is considering a request for a temporary restraining order barring the village from removing Frederick “Hank” Robar’s “toilet gardens.”
Attorneys for Mr. Robar filed a request for the temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction late last week. Senior Judge Lawrence E. Kahn of the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York allowed attorneys for the village to respond to the request for an injunction by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In July, the village passed a resolution allowing it to seek judicial approval from lower court to forcibly remove bathroom fixtures, including toilets, from Mr. Robar’s seven properties around the village, had he not done so before Sept. 1.
“Tonight at midnight is when the fuse lit by the Village of Potsdam runs out. In anticipation we have filed for a temporary restraining order,” Mark Snider, attorney for Mr. Robar, said in a statement Monday.
The request to halt the removal of the toilets is the latest in a lawsuit Mr. Robar brought in federal court against the village last month. In the lawsuit, Mr. Robar claims the village infringed on his First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights to free speech, protest and equal protection under the law. He’s also claimed a violation under the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990, claiming his “toilet garden” displays across the village are a form of art and protest.
Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler declined to comment upon advice from the village attorney not to discuss ongoing matters of litigation. Village officials haven’t commented on the matter since the resolution was passed in July.
“In rendering its decision, the Board of Trustees has taken into consideration the rights of the neighbors and the public to be free from the harmful effects of junk as balanced against the utility to Mr. Robar,” the resolution by the village read in part.
Attorneys for the village were not able to be reached as of the time of this report.
The dispute is the latest in a drama that’s consumed the village for much of the last 15 years. In 2005, Mr. Robar was denied a zoning variance for a Market Street property he intended to sell to an individual wishing to build a Dunkin’ Donuts on the parcel. Mr. Robar then proceeded to display decorated toilets on the property instead, a type of “porcelain protest,” as he calls them, which later spread to other properties around the village. Officials have unsuccessfully tried on multiple occasions to have Mr. Robar remove the toilets.
Late last year, the village implemented a junk storage law meant to specifically address “unsightly” properties. While the law makes specific notes of bathroom fixtures, officials at the times said the law did not target Mr. Robar’s properties. Earlier this year, Mr. Robar was served several tickets under the law. In response, he requested a public hearing about the citations. In July, the village Board of Trustees officially passed a resolution ordering he remove the toilets.
