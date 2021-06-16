CANTON — State police made two drug arrests Tuesday at a Canton residence, where they say they found methamphetamine, pills and cocaine.
Joseph A. Morrow, of Lisbon, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
James R. Petrie, 37, of Canton, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
Mr. Morrow was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
Police said they responded to Mr. Petrie’s residence for an unrelated investigation at about 11 a.m. and found Mr. Petrie and Mr. Morrow “passed out” in a vehicle in the driveway.
Police allege the pair was in possession of crystal meth, an unspecified quantity of cocaine and an unspecified quantity of pills, including alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, which is similar to Suboxone.
