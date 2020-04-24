OGDENSBURG — City police, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, made two arrests Thursday, after executing a search warrant at Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., Apt. 801.
During the search, police said they found unspecified quantities of crack cocaine and heroine, packaged for sale, as well as additional evidence of drug sales.
Nicole M. Regan, 48, a resident of the apartment, was arrested on a first-degree criminal nuisance charge.
Police also arrested Skyler J. Willis, 35, of Syracuse, on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.