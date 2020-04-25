Pair charged in Canton with trespass violations

CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies made two arrests Friday in connection to an alleged trespassing incident on Old Dekalb Road.

After responding to a trespassing complaint, deputies cited Jesse L. Anson, 39, of Edwards, and Heather M. Church, 31, of Star Lake, each with a trespassing violation.

The pair was issued appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.