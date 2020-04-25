CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies made two arrests Friday in connection to an alleged trespassing incident on Old Dekalb Road.
After responding to a trespassing complaint, deputies cited Jesse L. Anson, 39, of Edwards, and Heather M. Church, 31, of Star Lake, each with a trespassing violation.
The pair was issued appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
