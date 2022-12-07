Papineau named SLU’s director of Native American Affairs

Brenda Papineau

CANTON — St. Lawrence University has named Brenda Papineau director of Native American Affairs. Papineau, a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, graduated from St. Lawrence with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2002, a master’s in counseling and human development in 2006, and a master’s in educational leadership in 2015.

In addition to continuing her work as director of Community-Based Learning, Papineau will collaborate with students, faculty and staff, as well as offices across campus, to develop and strengthen relations with Indigenous communities locally, regionally, and nationally. She will also guide programming to support the enrollment, retention, and success of St. Lawrence’s Indigenous students. In addition, Papineau will serve as the University’s liaison with external organizations to identify opportunities for partnerships across communities.

