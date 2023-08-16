Paquin addresses proposal for migrant movement to Massena hotel

Mayor Gregory M. Paquin says that, according to the village of Massena’s attorney, housing migrants in the Quality Inn would transition the hotel to a boarding house, which is not allowed under village code. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A proposal to house migrants from New York City in the Quality Inn hotel in Massena is a non-starter, Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.

Speaking during Tuesday’s village board meeting, Paquin said that if the proposal panned out, the hotel would be considered a boarding house, which isn’t allowed under the village code.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.