RUSSELL — The world may soon know whether spirits haunt the Russell Theatre, 4 Pestle St.

This Halloweekend, on Oct. 30, Jack A. Vaisey — founder of “slparanormal,” which undertakes paranormal investigations in the county and across the country — will be hunting ghosts at the theater at 10 p.m., and it will be livestreamed on his Tik Tok page of the same name.

