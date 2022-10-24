RUSSELL — The world may soon know whether spirits haunt the Russell Theatre, 4 Pestle St.
This Halloweekend, on Oct. 30, Jack A. Vaisey — founder of “slparanormal,” which undertakes paranormal investigations in the county and across the country — will be hunting ghosts at the theater at 10 p.m., and it will be livestreamed on his Tik Tok page of the same name.
This isn’t the first time slparanormal will investigate the theater. They did so last Halloween as well. What they found persuaded them to come back for more.
“People have been asking us to go back because it was so active,” Mr. Vaisey said, referring to the supernatural presence.
At the location, Mr. Vaisey said he’s experienced “shadow people,” voices, lights turning on and off, footsteps, and children’s laughter.
That was back when his Tik Tok page first launched. Now, it has more than 220,000 followers.
“We did that Halloween event last year at the beginning of our Tik Tok adventure, so we thought why not go back to where it all began,” he said.
Once in the theater, his team will set up sensor lights, cameras, radio wavelength readers, and a MAG flashlight which he said can be tapped on. “We’ll put that in a chair and ask spirits to turn it on, and we’ve had it turn on before.”
He will be joined by fellow paranormal investigators Brandi Bice and Erich Lotti, both of slparanormal.
Before the investigation starts, Mr. Vaisey will be hosting a meet and greet at the venue from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Since it’s a closed investigation, the public won’t be allowed in the theater once they start.
Mr. Vaisey has been hunting ghosts for more than 14 years. His passion for it began as a child, when he nearly drowned in the St. Lawrence River. After that, he said he has experienced a lot of paranormal sightings, and he joined a supernatural investigation team at 16.
Since then, he’s undertaken more than 350 paranormal investigations spanning across the country.
For more information, visit slparanormal on Tik Tok.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.