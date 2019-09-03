MADRID — The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum Building and Grounds Committee has designated a 1-acre parcel on the grounds of the museum for the construction of a Civil War-era replica Fort.
This new exhibit which will be located next to the historic 1800’s Log House will give visitors a glimpse of garrison camp life was during the war years, as well as provide an opportunity to school-aged children in grades 4 and 7 who are studying the American Civil War as part of the New York State curriculum. Located next to the fort’s main gate will be a memorial to the Medal of Honor recipients of St. Lawrence County.
The Fort project is schedule to be completed in the Summer of 2020.
The Museum is a 501 (c)(3) education corporation, provisionally chartered by the University of the State of New York. It is operated and managed by volunteer members.
