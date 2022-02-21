POTSDAM — The parents of a SUNY Potsdam student gunned down Friday just off campus say she was likely “a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to a news report.
Elizabeth M. Howell, a 21-year-old music education student at the college’s Crane School of Music, was shot and found on the side of College Park Road, a village street just behind the music school. She was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m. and taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she died just before 7 p.m. Friday, officials said.
On Sunday, College officials considered holding a vigil today, but have since moved away from that idea.
College spokesperson Alexandra Jacob-Wilke said in an email this morning that SUNY Potsdam will fly flags at half staff this week, in memory of Ms. Howell.
A memorial has been set up in the Hosmer Hall lobby for those who wish to remember Ms. Howell and reflect on her life.
Campus community members have been bringing flowers and mementos to the Hosmer gallery throughout the weekend and today.
The College Counseling Center is offering drop-in support for students at The Crane School of Music, in Bishop Hall.
While classes have been canceled today and most activities canceled or rescheduled on the campus, including the Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex, the Lougheed Learning Commons and Barrington Student Union remain open to provide a sense of balance for students, Mrs. Jacob-Wilke said.
There will be a musical reading session in honor of Ms. Howell at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hosmer Hall. Additional events to honor Ms. Howell’s memory are also being planned for later in the semester.
Joe and Ann Howell spoke about their daughter’s murder with The New York Post this weekend at the family’s home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City.
The couple described Beth, a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, as “a talented musician, a dear friend, an all around great person.” Joe Howell said his daughter was “always willing to help you out...
“She was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her,” her father said in the interview. “As soon as they told us, we figured wrong place, wrong time.”
The Howells told The Post their daughter was a “highly active member of her community, teaching swimming, lifeguarding and cello while dancing ballet and playing in orchestras on her own.” They also described Beth as “very empathic, empathetic and compassionate” and a “good person, strong person. She had so much innate talent.”
Beth Howell is survived by her parents and three siblings. She was set to graduate from college this year.
State police arrested a 31-year-old man on Saturday and accused him of fatally shooting Howell the night before. Michael J. Snow, of Massena, was charged with second-degree murder.
On Sunday, state police asked the public to contact them if they saw Snow or his gray Honda Civic on the day of the murder. The car, which is registered in New York with KVE 2731 license plates, has damage to the driver side door, state police said.
State police say they are working with Potsdam police, University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
During the investigation, police determined Snow’s car passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, the day of the murder.
State police have not said whether Snow and Howell knew each other, however SUNY Potsdam officials have said Snow had “no affiliation” with the college.
State police ask anyone with information about the homicide, or who saw Snow or the car he was driving, to call them at 518-873-2750.
