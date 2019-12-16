PARISHVILLE — One person is dead following a one-car crash late Friday night.
State police said a car was traveling on Old Potsdam Parishville Road at 10:12 p.m. when it hit a patch of ice, left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.
Troopers said when they arrived at the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. Parishville Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire.
After the flames were extinguished, St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood pronounced the driver dead at the scene. However, the driver’s body was damaged by the fire such that an identity was undetermined at the time.
The body was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, where an autopsy is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday and the identity of the driver is pending autopsy results and the result of dental records.
