POTSDAM — Parishville’s fire chief is asking Potsdam officials if there’s any way they can help pay for EMS calls in Potsdam that are diverted to his agency.
Chief Edward E. Cool says his department handles about as many EMS calls in Potsdam as it does in Parishville.
Last year, the Parishville department handled 219 EMS calls in Parishville and 277 in Potsdam, the chief said.
“We’ve been running as many calls to Potsdam as we do to Parishville for a few years now,” he said.
Potsdam Village Trustee Monique M. Tirion asked if Potsdam takes calls when Parishville can’t. He said Potsdam does, but “I’ve never had to come here and take a fire call for them.”
Since Parishville is a fire district, it can’t charge for calls. Mr. Cool said that although Parishville is in the county’s mutual aid program, “we are getting slack … from our taxpayers.”
He said he wasn’t there to complain or pick a fight with anyone, but asked if the board could consider a way to send some money to pay for Parishville responding to so many Potsdam calls.
He said Parishville ambulances get about 10 miles to the gallon. With high fuel prices, “this year on our calls alone we’ve run here it’s roughly $2,200 our taxpayers put for fuel to come to calls here.”
“Maybe the (Potsdam) rescue squad could get a little more in their budget, and they could write a donation to the Parishville Fire Department,” Mr. Cool said.
Board members asked why county dispatch is sending Parishville to so many Potsdam calls. The fire chief said he believes it’s because of the high number of calls Potsdam Rescue Squad handles.
Thomas F. Demo, a Parishville firefighter and town councilor, said he believes it’s at least partially due to a shortage of EMS volunteers everywhere, not just in St. Lawrence County.
He attributes that to cumbersome training and continuing education requirements for emergency medical technicians that can stack up to hundreds of hours.
Mr. Cool said the county is trying to come up with some kind of a solution that may involve putting roaming ambulances on the roads to respond for departments that for whatever reason don’t answer many calls.
Village trustees took no formal action, but seemed open to trying to come up with a solution.
