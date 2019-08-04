PARISHVILLE — The Parishville FD Ladies Auxiliary is serving its homemade Italian dinner for only $8 on Aug. 5.
This includes lasagna and/or spaghetti & meatballs, bread, salad and dessert. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and there are take out orders available. Call 315-261-4642. By calling take out orders ahead, your wait till will be lessened.
