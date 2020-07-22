PARISHVILLE — A longtime firefighter and EMT was critically injured and flown to Upstate Medical University after he crashed into a tree while responding to an emergency call Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Ed Cool, chief of the Parishville Volunteer Fire Department, said he and a crew were responding from their station to reports of a person having difficulty breathing. While on their way, they came upon a single-vehicle crash on Catherine Street.
It was a firefighter who was responding to the same call. The firefighter had been heading to the station to get equipment before joining Mr. Cool and the other first responders. It appears the firefighter had swerved to miss another vehicle passing through an intersection while on his way. He missed the vehicle, Mr. Cool said, and then spun and crashed into a tree on the driver’s side.
Mr. Cool said he dispatched another ambulance to the original call while they stayed to treat the firefighter, who was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later flown to Syracuse.
Mr. Cool said Wednesday morning that the firefighter broke several bones as a result of the crash, but it appears he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Mr. Cool decided not to release the identity of the firefighter Wednesday morning.
Shortly after the crash, Mr. Cool said fire chiefs from across the county were reaching out to him to ask what they can do to help. Others were offering thoughts and prayers online for the department and firefighter who was injured.
“In our county, all of the departments are close knit,” Mr. Cool said. “They are always there for us when we need it. We are an excellent county as far as that.”
