PARISHVILLE — A house along Pickettville Road went up in flames early Saturday afternoon, and as of 3:30 p.m., crews were still on scene.
The call came in just before 1 p.m. for a structure fire on Pickettville Road, which was fully engulfed in flames by 1:30 p.m. Most of the fire seemed to be spitting out of the top of the home.
Robert Pierce, deputy fire coordinator for county District 3, confirmed at about 3:30 p.m. that he and other crews were still at the scene of the fire. He was unable to provide further information, but said more information would be made available soon.
The Red Cross announced last Saturday afternoon that volunteers from the organization’s Central & Northern New York Chapter provided immediate emergency aid to three people after the blaze.
Fire departments from Potsdam, Colton and Hopkinton-Fort Jackson assisted in extinguishing the blaze.
