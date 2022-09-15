PARISHVILLE — A Parishville man has been arrested by state police for bringing guns onto school grounds.
Logan C. Binan, 24, was charged Sept. 12 with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, also a felony.
According to police, troopers responded at around 7:30 a.m. that morning to a complaint of stolen guns on County Route 47. An investigation revealed that Mr. Binan stole three rifles from a family member’s garage. Later that evening, he parked his vehicle on school property at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District and walked into a wooded area near the school, while in possession of the weapons.
Police said Mr. Binan turned himself in at the Canton Police Department, where troopers arrested him.
Mr. Binan was issued appearance tickets returnable to Parishville Town Court on Oct. 4.
