COLTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Chad R. Hogle, 30, of Parishville, on charges of felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection to a personal injury car crash that occurred on March 18, on County Route 58 in Colton.
Mr. Hogle was arrested after deputies received confirmation from a blood alcohol test done the day of the crash. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.22%, more than twice the legal limit.
He was released on appearance tickets for Colton Town Court.
