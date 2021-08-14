PARISHVILLE — The Parishville Fire Department is inaugurating its new station on Sept. 4 with a parade and an open house.
Parishville Fire Chief Edwin E. Cool offered reasons why a new fire station was needed.
“The one we had was old and deteriorating, and the blocks were falling off of it, and it wasn’t big enough,” he said.
Because of the last station’s proximity to the river, he said, there were problems with drainage.
“We couldn’t even use a washing machine in there for our turnout gear,” he said.
The new station has the capacity to do whatever the firefighters need done.
“It’s a lot bigger,” Mr. Cool said.
“There’s more room for equipment, there’s a bigger meeting room, bigger offices, a decom room, and a washer and dryer for turnout gear.”
He said “it has everything we couldn’t have at the old station.”
The new station, according to Mr. Cool, cost just under $2 million. It is at 1714 State Highway 72.
The parade to celebrate the new station will start at 11 a.m., but lineup for it will start at 10 a.m. in front of Parishville school.
Mr. Cool said the parade will consist of anybody in the neighboring fire departments who wants to come and put one of their apparatuses in the parade. He said a lot of the departments want to come to the open house anyway, so since they have to drive their fire trucks there, they may as well be part of the parade.
The parade will be followed by an open house at the new station. Mr. Cool said the point of the open house is so people can tour the new station.
It is free and open to the public, and he said people can begin arriving after the parade.
At the open house, there will be complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers and soda.
Mr. Cool wanted to emphasize that “everyone’s welcome” to both the parade and the open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.