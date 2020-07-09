PARISHVILLE — The Parishville Volunteer Fire Department is seeking bids from contractors to build its new fire station. A pre-bid conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Parishville Fire Station, and sealed bids are due by 4 p.m. July 30.
The project work will consist of the construction of an 80-foot by 132-foot pre-engineered metal building with 10,560 square feet. The project will also include site work; paving; concrete foundations; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; electrical and plumbing.
The new fire station will be located at 1714 state Highway 72 in Parishville. The parcel, formerly the old town barns, is owned by the Parishville Fire District.
Tisdel Associates, the architectural firm working on the project, has budgeted the new station for around $2.5 to $2.7 million. The project is being funded through grants and low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development.
“We kept the design simple in every way possible to minimize construction costs. We changed the roof design of the building already, and shrunk the size of the building to drop the potential cost,” fire commissioners said in a letter to residents.
Commissioners said the new station will be about 4,000 square feet larger than the old station, and will house all of the fire district’s fire, rescue, dive and ambulance apparatus. It will also provide ample parking and more room for volunteers, which say they are problems in their existing location.
The station will be equipped with a meeting/community room, small kitchen, oxygen and EMS storage areas, personnel decontamination area, turnout gear decontamination washer room, fire/dive gear drying rooms, radio room, chief’s room and district commissioner’s office.
They said, while renovations could be made to the current station, there would still be deficiencies that would need to be addressed. Among some of the larger issues are flooding in the ambulance bays throughout the year, deteriorating cement block walls, electrical and roofing issues, no handicap accessibility, no parking, failed storm drains and toilet/septic drainage issues.
“The septic system issues cannot be overcome due to the proximity to the St. Regis River. These issues make a renovation/expansion of the old station near impossible for our future use and not a financially responsible use of taxpayer (nor federal grant/loan) funds,” commissioners said.
A successful bond vote was held during the fire commissioners annual election in December, asking the community to decide if the project should move forward. Now that the community has given its approval, it’s time to take bids and begin working on the plans for construction.
Fire Commissioner Dave Taylor said they owe thanks to those who have helped move the project along
“A big thanks to the USDA, specifically Renee Hotte for being so helpful in getting us the low-interest loan and $300K worth of grant funding,” they said.
Commissioners also thanked Tisdel Associates, their architectural and engineering firm, including Aaron Jarvis and Mike Christy, for working closely with them on the design, and Roger Linden and Cappello and Linden “for helping us navigate the legal requirements of the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.