MALONE — Fire crews from across northern Franklin County were on scene in the village Friday afternoon battling a large structure fire on Park Street in Malone.
The home was completely engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes around the burning structure. Malone Callfiremen’s ladder truck provided an aerial attack on the flames as fire crews fought the large fire around the house’s exterior.
The fire was reported to the fire department around 2:30 p.m after a neighbor said he smelled smoke and then saw flames coming from the house. Volunteers arrived on scene before any firefighting equipment could arrive, as the flames quickly spread on the first floor. Firefighters on the scene were heard saying “The first floor is engulfed, we can’t go in there.”
Firefighters watched helplessly as within minutes, the entire first floor was ablaze and flames were seen shooting from a second floor window. At that time, first responders were seen carrying a cage with a rabbit safely inside that had been in the burning building.
Fire trucks still were not on the scene as the flames spread and quickly filled the entire structure.
As the Malone Callfiremen arrived enforce, the structure was already fully engaged in a fury of flames and an intense heat was felt from across the street. Fire equipment began arriving from Malone and neighboring fire departments.
Park Street, in the vicinity of the fire, was closed to traffic, as was the junction of Park and Elm streets, where hoses providing water to the fire lined the intersection. A steady crowd of neighbors and onlookers stood gasping along the sidewalks, some asking if the occupants were in the house.
Some onlookers were heard saying “That’s so sad,” and “What a terrible shame,” as others just looked with saddened faces at the destruction they were witnessing.
No one was home at the time of the fire, according to a first responder, but at least one dog perished in the fire. One dog was recued by the neighbor who first reported the fire.
As firefighters doused the fire with flumes of water, a large cloud of smoke billowed into the sky.
Eventually, the fire was knocked down and firefighters stayed on scened spraying water and momitoring the building for any pop-up fires.
Malone Callfiremen Chief Al Durant, who was approached by the Telegram when he wasn’t wearing a helmet, refused to comment or answer any questions.
Also responding to the scene were the Bangor, Brushton, Chateaugay and Constable fire departments along with the Malone Village Police and state police.
