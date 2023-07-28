MALONE — Fire crews from across northern Franklin County were on scene in the village Friday afternoon battling a large structure fire on Park Street in Malone.

The home was completely engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes around the burning structure. Malone Callfiremen’s ladder truck provided an aerial attack on the flames as fire crews fought the large fire around the house’s exterior.

