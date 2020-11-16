CANTON — The village may be opening a new hub for those looking to fulfill their morning coffee fix.
The St. Lawrence County Planning Board gave the nod Thursday for plans to build a Parkway Express with a Tim Horton’s drive-thru at 5994 Route 11 in Canton. The new facility would take the place of the recently demolished Phoebe’s Restaurant next to the Holiday Inn Express.
The proposed site plan for the new Parkway Express and Tim Horton’s would include several gas pumps, a one-lane drive-thru and parking in the rear for buses.
The county Planning Board found few issues with the proposed plans.
“The biggest concern the (county Planning Department) staff has here really is the potential for conflict with the parking lot,” County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer told the board.
As it exists, the plan calls for parking spaces to extend parallel to Route 11 fairly close to the entrance and exits on the lot. While not necessarily against code, the Planning Board included suggestions that the engineer, Gouverneur-based AOK Engineering, have the spots be diagonal to reduce risks of accidents or congestion in the lot.
The board also noted the project still needs to undergo environmental and stormwater reviews, approvals from the state Department of Transportation and reviews of any signage it will include along the highway.
The Planning Board signed off on the plan unanimously. Canton’s village Planning Board will have the final say on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.