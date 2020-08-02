CANTON — Partridge Run Golf and Country Club will host the 5th Annual Volunteer Transportation Center St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center.
The event will be held Aug. 21, at the club, at 70 Sullivan Drive, Canton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is being held later than the original July date. In order to follow New York State mandates and to adhere to CDC guidelines, the format of this year’s tournament will change from the traditional shotgun start to scheduled tee times (although this may change to a shotgun start prior to the event, if possible).
This will allow for participants to best practice social distancing. In addition, the VTC will provide face coverings for use when social distancing is not possible. Hand sanitizer will also be provided and temperature checks will also be performed.
As guidance from the state and the CDC is ever-changing during these uncertain times, the VTC will also follow any other protocols put in place as well as that implemented by Partridge Run Golf and Country Club.
Registration will be at a cost of $300 per team, which includes the cost of cart and dinner. Skins and super skins may be purchased at registration. Raffles and a 50-50 drawing will also round out the event. Due to the possible need to schedule tee times for the tournament this year, registration is due by Aug. 14, in order to determine each team’s start time. Only the first 36 teams to register can be included.
The tournament, which will follow a captain and crew format, will take place regardless of weather, so no rain date or refunds will be offered. However, if this event is canceled due to restrictions put in place over COVID-19, refunds will be offered.
This event is underwritten by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, Watertown Savings Bank, and Benefit Services Group. Monetary and in-kind donation sponsors are still being sought.
Those interested in playing or becoming a sponsor may call 315-755-2918 or 315-714-2034, send an email to foundation@volunteertransportation.org or visiting our website at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.