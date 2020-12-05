CANTON — With COVID-19 cases mounting heavily across the state and expected to rise, Public Health officials are preparing for the possibility of state microcluster zones being established in parts of St. Lawrence County.
There are currently two metrics being considered by the state when it comes to designating a zip code or census tract as a microcluster: the seven-day average of new cases per day per 100,000 people and the seven-day average rate of positive tests per tests conducted. State officials also announced last week they would be factoring in hospitalizations and hospital capacity, though they have not followed up with updated guidance on those measures yet.
Though more localized data is not publicly available, St. Lawrence County as a whole is currently well beyond the threshold of average new cases per day per 100,000 people to enter the yellow zone. County-wide positivity rates are steadily increasing toward the threshold on that metric as well.
As of Dec. 3, St. Lawrence County had a seven-day rolling average of 31.56 new cases per day per 100,000 people, according to data from the Harvard Global Health Institute. That figure was rising steadily since mid-October. On Nov. 9, it broke the previous record of 8.22 set in April. It continued to rise steadily until it began skyrocketing at an even faster pace last week. A yellow zone can be established in any geographic area exceeding an average of 15 new cases per day per 100,000 people.
With the exception of one day, Lewis County has been averaging more than 15 cases per 100,000 people per day since Oct. 24. On Dec. 3, the county was averaging 50.52 new cases per day per 100,000 people. Jefferson County has also seen a massive increase in that figure in recent weeks. As of Dec. 3, the county averaged 21.59 new cases per day per 100,000 people, almost a week after it first crossed the threshold of 15.
The second metric, positivity rate, is somewhat more tricky and nuanced. In Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, which are considered Tier 3 geographical areas — a county of 50,000 or more people — the threshold to enter the yellow zone is having a seven-day rolling average positivity rate over 3.5% for 10 consecutive days. With its population of less than 50,000, Lewis County is considered a Tier 4 geographical area. For Tier 4 areas, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate must exceed 4% for 10 consecutive days in a given area to meet the requirements for the yellow zone. While this figure began to rise across the region last week and is teetering on the edge, it still hasn’t remained over the thresholds in county-wide figures for more than 10 days.
Regardless, a state microcluster zone is mapped using more precise geographic areas — zip codes or census tracts — as has been done in parts of Erie, Monroe and Onondaga counties, as well as downstate hubs.
“It won’t be our county as a whole,” St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire said. “It’s at a zip code level, and then it also gets smaller where it can be in a census track or in a neighborhood type area. So that positivity rate can fluctuate between zip codes based on how much testing is done in those areas.”
Both Ms. McGuire and St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams have acknowledged that the departure of students from the St. Lawrence county’s college campuses, and the random testing that was being conducted there, will mathematically contribute to a rise in the positivity rate.
“The testing efforts by the colleges helped to keep our county percent positive rate low this Fall,” Dr. Williams said in a written statement. “Now that the colleges are no longer in session, they are not testing on a large scale, therefore we can anticipate that our percent positive rate will increase.”
Ms. McGuire said the county Public Health Department is trying to get more precise information about what particular areas state officials may be analyzing as possible clusters, but she does believe other factors are being taken into consideration beyond the two previously mentioned metrics. She said confined outbreaks such as those currently sweeping through the United Helpers assisted living facilities in Canton and Ogdensburg may be identified as relatively contained to the facility, not indicative of massive community spread, and so may be factored out while considering a microcluster designation.
Still, both Public Health officials said they believe it’s seriously possible that some of the most impacted areas of the county could be designated in the coming weeks, especially if cases continue to rise.
“It’s hard to say,” Ms. McGuire said. “With watching what’s going to happen from the Thanksgiving holiday as we move into the other holidays, I do feel that we’re continuing to rise, so I’m sure it’s going to happen.”
Faith E. Lustik, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, was less apt to predict whether parts of the county would be designated as microclusters in the near future, but said she definitely expects cases to rise and has already seen a number of cases involving families who assembled over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo outlined a new set of five strategies being employed to combat the virus’ spread and impacts. The first of these is shifting focus back onto hospitals as the rising case counts turn into hospitalizations. The state Department of Health has directed all hospital systems in the state to establish contingency plans for a number of potential measures including bringing back retired medical personnel, distributing patient loads between hospitals and hospital systems and preparing to set up an additional 50% bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, the governor also indicated hospitalizations and hospital capacity will be worked into the criteria for microclusters sometime this week, but that new guidance hasn’t been put out yet.
Public Health officials in all three counties did not provide exact numbers of the Intensive Care Unit capacity for hospitals. Ms. McGuire and Ms. Lustik referred questioning to the hospitals. Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite did not respond to requests for information as of press time Saturday night. Dr. Williams said both St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s hospitals have “significant capacity for ICU level care for COVID-19 patients,” and that surge plans are in place, which could “allow the hospitals to expand capacity to an even greater degree.” A document found on the village of Potsdam’s website regarding renovation plans at Canton-Potsdam Hospital shows the ICU can currently hold six people.
Of the 16 St. Lawrence County residents who have died from COVID-19 to date, two of them died outside the county. Ms. McGuire said she would defer to the hospitals for specifics, but she believes patients are being transferred out of the county due to the kind of care they need, not the facilities being over capacity. Dr. Williams also echoed that idea.
“At this time, patients are only transferred outside of St. Lawrence County if there is a medical or surgical need for specialty care not available in our community,” Dr. Williams wrote. “The indications for transfer to a larger hospital facility have not changed due to COVID-19.”
Ms. McGuire said that moving forward, the county continues to ramp up efforts to try and prevent the spread. The county now has eight full-time and six part-time case investigators, up from the three which previously handled charting out where people may have been exposed to the virus. On Monday, the county Board of Legislators is likely to confirm the purchase of two Rhenoix testing machines to be leased to county hospitals, hopefully by mid-December. Dr. Williams said St. Lawrence Health System recently received three of the same machines, allowing tests to be processed locally, thus narrowing the time frame between when people are tested and when they receive results. Plans for local vaccine distribution are also drafted and continue to be updated.
Still, Ms. McGuire said continued practice of basic measures to prevent the spread such as wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and not leaving home when sick are the most practical and important ways to combat the virus at this point.
“All the preparation we can do though still won’t help us if we can’t get the recommendations out to the community just how important it really is to wear a mask, to practice social distancing and to stay home when you don’t feel well,” Ms. McGuire said. “Those are still the main things that we see just many cases because of these things not being followed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.