Pat Collins Real Estate now known as Grasse River Real Estate

Pat Collins Real Estate has changed hands and is now known as Grasse River Real Estate. Photo provided

CANTON — A new real estate sign is popping up on lawns across the county. Grasse River Real Estate signs are new, but the business they represent has been a realty powerhouse in the county for years.

In August 2021, Nicole E. Hayes bought Pat Collins Real Estate from Patricia M. Collins and set about doing what she and her colleagues had been doing for years — helping people reach their goals of buying and selling homes.

