Pat Collins Real Estate now known as Grasse River Real Estate

CANTON — A new real estate sign is popping up on lawns across the county. Grasse River Real Estate signs are new, but the business they represent has been a realty powerhouse in the county for years.
In August 2021, Nicole E. Hayes bought Pat Collins Real Estate from Patricia M. Collins and set about doing what she and her colleagues had been doing for years — helping people reach their goals of buying and selling homes.
Pat Collins Real Estate dates back to 1998.
“I worked for another company and decided to go out on my own,” Ms. Collins, who is still active in the business, said. “So I have been in real estate for 36 years.”
When an agent leaves a business, they leave their listings there too. Ms. Collins started her agency with nothing.
“People were good to me,” she said. “People would call me and I think I had a good reputation and we would just work together.”
Ms. Collins and Ms. Hayes said the secret to the business is that it is not just about real estate.
“I like people and I like helping people and that’s what it is all about,” Ms. Collins said.
That attitude was passed on to her agents.
“It is not just real estate to us because it wasn’t just real estate to her,” said Gail C. Abplanalp, a veteran agent with Pat Collins and now Grasse River Real Estate. “Buyers become friends of ours. We see them in the grocery store and see how they are doing.”
Ms. Hayes, a Canton native and a graduate of Clarkson University, started selling real estate in 2014 and came to work with Ms. Collins in 2016. Early in their relationship Ms. Hayes mentioned that she wanted to own her own business eventually.
“I said I would keep that in mind,” Ms. Collins said.
Ms. Collins said she had been thinking about selling the business for a long time, not because she wanted to be out of the business but because she had decided that she didn’t wish to work 24/7 anymore.
But she still wanted to work with clients.
When the time was right, the two women made the deal.
Ms. Hayes ran the business for more than a year before changing the name.
“The name is so recognizable and Pat grew a great business,” Ms. Hayes said. “We knew we wanted to make a change at some point to make it my own. But we just want everybody to know that it is the same business. It’s still Pat Collins Real Estate. Same business, same agents, same services, nothing changes, just the look.”
The idea is to continue to grow relationships.
“If the client, whether the client is the seller or the buyer, gets a feeling from you that you are really interested in them as a person and succeeding in accomplishing their goal and they believe you, that’s what we’re really all about.” Ms. Collin said.
The plan is to keep providing the services that we are providing — educating buyers and sellers and letting them know that we will work with them until they are ready,” Ms. Hayes said.
