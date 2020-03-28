Patriotic pathway
The parade route, Spring Street through the village of Norwood is now lined with United Stares flags. Bob Haggett, along with Charlie Cotey, raised the flags early last week. “People tell me how good it makes them feel to see the flags up before the Memorial Day and 4th of July parade,” Mr. Haggett said, “The flags will stay up until this is over, as we may not have parades this year.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

